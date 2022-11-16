Post Holdings names Matt Mainer CFO, replacing Jeff Zadoks who has been named COO
Nov. 16, 2022 5:19 PM ETPost Holdings, Inc. (POST)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) on Wednesday said it had named its current senior vice president and treasurer Matt Mainer as chief financial officer.
- Current POST CFO Jeff Zadoks was named chief operating officer.
- Both appointments are effective December 1, 2022, POST said in a statement.
- Zadoks joined POST in 2011 as corporate controller and was named CFO in 2014 and executive VP in 2017.
- Mainer joined POST in 2015 as VP and treasurer.
- Post Holdings (POST) stock earlier closed +3.1% at $89.57.
