Robinhood net cumulative funded accounts roughly flat from September, MAUs tick up

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) saw its net cumulative funded accounts rise slightly to 22.9M at the end of October, increasing by just 30K from September, the trading app said Wednesday. That figure gained 2% Y/Y.

Monthly active users of 12.5M edged higher from 12.2M in September, but down 36% from a year before.

Total asset under custody climbed 9% M/M to $70.2B, though dropped 37% in the year-ago period.

Options trading volume on its platform saw the best M/M growth among asset classes, rising 1% to 78.7M contracts, but still lower by 14% from a year earlier. On the flip side, crypto trading volume slipped 2% to $3.5B and -80% Y/Y. Note that notional trading volumes are the main driver of HOOD's transaction revenues.

Total daily average revenue trades (DARTs) was 1.9M, down from 2.0M in September and from 2.9M in October 2021. Crypto DARTs slid 10% M/M to 0.2M and -55% Y/Y.

Its margin book decreased to $3.8B from $4.1B in September and from $6.0B in October of last year.

Previously, (Nov. 2) Robinhood experienced positive Q3 adjusted EBITDA.