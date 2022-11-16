OFS Credit Company gives NAV update for Oct
OFS Credit Company (NASDAQ:OCCI) on Wednesday said it estimates NAV per share of its common stock as of October 31, 2022 in the range of $9.93 and $10.03.
"Our financial condition, including the fair value of our portfolio investments, and results of operations may be materially impacted after October 31, 2022 by circumstances and events that are not yet known," the company said.
OFS added that its portfolio investments are "adversely impacted" by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, changes in base interest and inflation rates, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, among other factors.
OFS said it may experience a "material adverse impact" on its future net investment income, underlying value of investments, financial condition and the financial condition of portfolio investments.
Comments