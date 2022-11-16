Discord server manager Asset Entities sets share price on proposed $8M IPO

Nov. 16, 2022 5:50 PM ETAsset Entities Inc - Class B (ASST)DSCDBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Social Media Apps - BeReal and Others

hapabapa

Discord community server manager Asset Entities (ASST) has set the price of its proposed $8M initial public offering.

In its latest filing, Asset Entities said it plans to offer 1.5M Class B common shares at the assumed price of $5 per share, which would raise nearly $8M.

Underwriters would receive a 45-day option to buy up to 225K additional shares to be offered at the IPO price to cover over-allotments. Boustead Securities is serving as lead bookrunner. The company hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol ASST.

In late October, Asset Entities said that it was looking to offer 1.5M priced between $4 and $6.

Asset Entities also updated financial information. For the nine-month period ended Sept. 30, the company reported a net loss of $413K on revenue of $280K. It added that its accounting firm has expressed doubts about its ability to remain as a going concern.

Based in Texas, Asset Entities is a provider of social media marketing services. The company also develops and manages servers for Discord (DSCD) communities, with a focus on trading and investing content.

The latest deal is significantly smaller than one proposed in early September, which sought to raise around $19M.

For more on Asset Entities, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones's "Asset Entities Proposes $7.5M Mini-IPO Terms".

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.