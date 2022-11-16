OpenText prices USD notes for funding Micro Focus purchase
OpenText (NASDAQ:OTEX) on Wednesday priced an offering of US$1 billion of 6.90% senior secured fixed rate notes due 2027.
The notes were priced in connection with its proposed acquisition of Micro Focus International.
OpenText further announced that it fully syndicated its first lien term loan facility due 2029 of US$3.585B, with interest at a rate per annum equal to adjusted term SOFR plus 3.50%.
Upon closing notes offering and amending term loan credit agreement, the bridge loan agreement entered for Micro Focus deal will be terminated undrawn, and the entire previously announced US$4.585 billion aggregate debt financing package for the Micro Focus deal will be finalized.
The notes offering is expected to close, and the term loan credit agreement is expected to be amended, on December 1, 2022.
After notes offering and the above noted borrowings take effect, the company's long-term debt would be ~US$9.3B.
