Norwegian Cruise Line stock slips 4% postmarket as CEO, CFO sell shares for $1.5M
Nov. 16, 2022 5:57 PM ETNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) stock slipped 3.9% postmarket on Wednesday after the company disclosed that its top two executives sold 83K shares for ~$1.5M.
- CEO Frank Del Rio sold 58K shares in multiples transactions for $18.30-$18.38, or ~$1.1M.
- Del Rio now holds 1.3M shares in the cruise line.
- CFO Mark Kempa sold 25K shares in multiples transactions for $18.50-$18.56, or over $462K.
- Kempa now holds ~197.7K shares in Norwegian Cruise (NCLH).
- A look at the company's ownership structure:
- Shares of Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) have fallen ~21% YTD.
