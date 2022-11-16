Norwegian Cruise Line stock slips 4% postmarket as CEO, CFO sell shares for $1.5M

Cruise Ship Escape at New York City

Shunyu Fan/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) stock slipped 3.9% postmarket on Wednesday after the company disclosed that its top two executives sold 83K shares for ~$1.5M.
  • CEO Frank Del Rio sold 58K shares in multiples transactions for $18.30-$18.38, or ~$1.1M.
  • Del Rio now holds 1.3M shares in the cruise line.
  • CFO Mark Kempa sold 25K shares in multiples transactions for $18.50-$18.56, or over $462K.
  • Kempa now holds ~197.7K shares in Norwegian Cruise (NCLH).
  • A look at the company's ownership structure:

  • Shares of Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) have fallen ~21% YTD.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.