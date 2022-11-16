Silvergate gives mid-quarter update after FTX collapse; stock slips

Nov. 16, 2022 6:10 PM ETSilvergate Capital Corporation (SI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments

financial graph and technology element on mobile phone 3d rendering

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) stock slid 2.3% in Wednesday after-hours trading after the crypto-related bank provided a mid-quarter update on its business, following the collapse of one of its customers, FTX.
  • The company said its Silvergate Exchange Network ("SEN") is operating 24/7 with average daily volume totaling $1.9B quarter-to-date vs. average daily volume of $1.2B in Q3 2022.
  • Silvergate (SI) also said all of its bitcoin-collateralized loans have performed as expected with zero losses and no forced liquidations.
  • Average quarter-to-date digital asset customer deposits were ~$9.8B as of Nov. 15, 2022, excluding all deposits from FTX and its related entities, it said. The company's average digital asset customer deposits in Q3, which included FTX, were $12.0B vs. $13.8B in Q3 3021.
  • The company's SEN is a real-time payments platform that serves digital asset companies and investors globally.
  • On Monday, Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini said he didn't see Silvergate (SI) at risk of suffering credit losses from FTX's woes.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.