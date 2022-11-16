LexFintech stock climbs after new $20M stock buyback program, Q3 results

Nov. 16, 2022 6:30 PM ETLXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Financial technologies concept of large group of various Chinese yuan paper currencies falling

imagedepotpro/iStock via Getty Images

LexFintech Holdings (LX) stock jumped 5.7% in Wednesday after-hours trading after the Chinese fintech company's board authorized the company to buy up to US$20M more of its shares and American Depositary shares over the 12 months starting Nov. 17.

As of Sept. 30, the company had bought ~40M ADSs for ~US$44M under its existing US$50M share repurchase program.

In Q3, LexFintech's (LX) total originations reached ~RMB 56.2B, up 0.7% from Q3 2021 and surpassing its original expectation of RMB 53B.

"Other key financial, operational and overall risk level metrics were well on the track of a gradual trajectory of recovery quarter over quarter this year," said Chairman and CEO Jay Wenjie Xiao.

Q3 total operating revenue of RMB 2.69B (US$378.2M) dropped 9.4% Y/Y.

Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 1.73 (US$0.24) , down from RMB 3.09 in the year-ago quarter.

90 day+ delinquency ratio was 2.66% at Sept. 30, 2022 vs. 2.63% at June 30, 2022.

Conference call at 8:30 PM ET.

Ahead of the Q3 results, SA contributor The Value Pendulum saw downside risks for the quarter.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.