Nov. 17, 2022 12:43 AM ETLexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • LexinFintech press release (NASDAQ:LX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.24.
  • Revenue of $378.2M (-9.4% Y/Y).
  • Total number of registered users reached 184 million as of September 30, 2022, representing an increase of 19.2% from 154 million as of September 30, 2021, and users with credit line reached 39.5 million as of September 30, 2022, up by 10.9% from 35.6 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • As of September 30, 2022, we cumulatively originated RMB808 billion in loans, an increase of 31.2% from RMB615 billion a year ago.
  • Number of active users who used our loan products in the third quarter of 2022 was 5.6 million, representing a decrease of 26.8% from 7.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Number of new active users who used our loan products in the third quarter of 2022 was 0.5 million, representing a decrease of 66.6% from 1.4 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Total loan originations in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB56.2 billion, an increase of 0.7% from RMB55.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021.
  • The GMV in the third quarter of 2022 amounted to RMB1,224 million, representing an increase of 36.7% from RMB895 million in the third quarter of 2021.

