Japan posts longest run of trade gap in 7 years as both imports and exports reached record highs
Nov. 17, 2022
- Japan's trade deficit surged sharply to JPY 2,162.3 billion in October 2022 from a JPY of 90.7 billion in the same month a year earlier and compared with market consensus of a gap of JPY 1,610.0 billion.
- This was the 15th straight month of the deficit which was the longest stretch since 2015, adding to concerns over the strength of the country’s economic recovery.
- Imports climbed 53.5% y/y to a fresh peak of JPY 11,164.8 billion, while exports grew by 25.3% to JPY 9,001.5 billion.
