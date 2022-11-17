Walker & Dunlop arranges $204M for mixed-use property in Brooklyn

Nov. 17, 2022 1:23 AM ETWalker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) on Wednesday has secured $204M in loan proceeds from MF1 Capital to refinance The Axel, a 29-story mixed-use multifamily and commercial asset with 284 multifamily units located  in Brooklyn, New York.
  • A team led by Michael Squires and Will Trotsky handled the financing for MF1 Capital.
  • "This transaction illustrates MF1's continued ability to execute on structured loans for high-quality assets in a turbulent market, all the while closing in less than 35 days," said Michael Squires, managing director at Limekiln Real Estate / MF1.

