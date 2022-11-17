Asia-Pacific markets mostly lower amid China worries; Japan posts $15B trade deficit

Japan -0.35%. Japan international trade data for October: Exports +25.3% y/y, Imports +53.5% y/y.

China -0.55%.

Hong Kong -1.84%.

Australia +0.19%. Australian jobs report: Jobs K +32.2K (+15K expected) & Unemployment 3.4% (3.6% expected).

India -0.20%.

Overnight on Wall Street, the major US stock indices ended the day down, with the NASDAQ leading the way. The Dow Jones Industrial Average -39.09 points or -0.12% at 33553.83. The S&P 500 -32.96 points or -0.83% at 3958.78 and the Nasdaq Composite -174.74 points or -1.54% and 11183.67.

New Zealand data - Q3 PPI rises, but slower than in Q2.

North Korea has fired a short-range ballistic missile.

Oil prices fell for a second day in early Asian trade on Thursday as concerns over geopolitical tensions eased and rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in China added to demand worries in the world’s largest crude importer.

Brent crude futures dropped by 62 cents, or 0.7%, to $92.24 a barrel by 0110 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 65 cents, or 0.8%, to $84.94 a barrel.

Gold prices were flat on Thursday as safe-haven demand from latest geopolitical concerns faded, while hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would be less aggressive on rate hikes over coming months underpinned the market.

Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,773.40 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT.

U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,776.20 per ounce.

Spot silver eased 0.3% to $21.41 per ounce.

Platinum fell 0.3% to $1,003.4 and palladium was down 0.2% at $2,067.10.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.24%; S&P 500 +0.34%; Nasdaq +0.42%.