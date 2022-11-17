Blizzard Entertainment, NetEase suspending game services in China

Nov. 17, 2022 1:49 AM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI), NTES, NETTFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Blizzard Entertainment, a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) said that it will be suspending most Blizzard game services in mainland China due to the expiration of the current licensing agreements with NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) on January 23, 2023.
  • Certain games will no longer be available at end of license with NetEase on January 23, 2023, which includes World of Warcraft(R), Hearthstone(R), Warcraft(R) III: Reforged, Overwatch(R), the StarCraft(R) series, Diablo III(R), and Heroes of the Storm(R).
  • Diablo Immortal(R) co-development and publishing is covered under a separate agreement between the two companies.
  • Blizzard Entertainment has had licensing agreements with NetEase since 2008, covering the publication of these Blizzard titles in China.
  • Upcoming releases for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Hearthstone: March of the Lich King, and season 2 of Overwatch 2 will proceed later this year.

Comments (2)

