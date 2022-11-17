Borr Drilling GAAP EPS of -$0.30, revenue of $107.9M; updated FY22 guidance
Nov. 17, 2022 1:58 AM ETBorr Drilling Limited (BORR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Borr Drilling press release (NYSE:BORR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.30.
- Revenue of $107.9M (+47.8% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was $43.9M, an increase of 19% compared to the second quarter of 2022.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $279.0M at the end of the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $249.3M from the end of the second quarter of 2022.
- "We have previously guided our Adjusted EBITDA estimate for full year 2022 to be between $115 million and $140 million. However, based on our 2022 performance thus far, we currently estimate Adjusted EBITDA in excess of the higher end of that range."
