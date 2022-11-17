Borr Drilling GAAP EPS of -$0.30, revenue of $107.9M; updated FY22 guidance

Nov. 17, 2022 1:58 AM ETBorr Drilling Limited (BORR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Borr Drilling press release (NYSE:BORR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.30.
  • Revenue of $107.9M (+47.8% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was $43.9M, an increase of 19% compared to the second quarter of 2022.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $279.0M at the end of the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $249.3M from the end of the second quarter of 2022.
  • "We have previously guided our Adjusted EBITDA estimate for full year 2022 to be between $115 million and $140 million. However, based on our 2022 performance thus far, we currently estimate Adjusted EBITDA in excess of the higher end of that range."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.