PetroTal GAAP EPS of $0.00, revenue of $84.16M; updates FY22 and issues Q4 guidance
- PetroTal press release (OTCQX:PTALF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.00.
- Revenue of $84.16M (+87.9% Y/Y).
- Generated NOI and EBITDA of $62.3 million ($55.60/bbl) and $57.6 million ($51.42/bbl), respectively, compared to $98.6 million ($74.12/bbl) and $93.4 million ($70.26/bbl), respectively, in Q2 2022 and $29.6 million ($35.18/bbl) and $26.1 million ($31.07/bbl), respectively, in Q3 2021.
- Production in the quarter averaged 12,229 barrels of oil per day with sales of 12,186 bopd (1.1 million barrels), despite being constrained as low river levels reduced barge capacity.
- The Company is adjusting Q4 2022, and therefore 2022 guidance based on October 2022 and early November river conditions into Brazil. Final 2022 guidance is now between 12,000 and 13,000 bopd for Q4 2022 and 2022 full year.
- Updated 2022 EBITDA guidance to be between $298 million for 2022, Free cash flow of $198M; Net operating income of $292M.
