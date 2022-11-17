X Financial Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.61, revenue of $125.8M
Nov. 17, 2022 2:28 AM ETX Financial (XYF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- X Financial press release (NYSE:XYF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.61.
- Revenue of $125.8M (-7.2% Y/Y).
- The total loan amount facilitated and originated in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB19,825 million, representing an increase of 31.4% from RMB15,085 million in the same period of 2021 and an increase of 17.5% from RMB16,879 million in the previous quarter.
- The delinquency rate for all outstanding loans that are past due for 31-60 days as of September 30, 2022 was 0.77%, compared with 0.93% as of June 30, 2022 and 0.96% as of September 30, 2021.
- For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company expects the total loan amount facilitated and originated to be between RMB19.5B and RMB21.0B.
- For the full year of 2022, the company expects the total loan amount facilitated and originated to be between RMB71.5 billion and RMB73.0 billion.
