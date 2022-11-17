Subsea 7 GAAP EPS of $0.01, revenue of $1.4B beats by $20M
Nov. 17, 2022 3:04 AM ETSubsea 7 S.A. (SUBCY), ACGYFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Subsea 7 press release (OTCPK:SUBCY): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.01.
- Revenue of $1.4B (-3.4% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $171M resulting in a margin of 12%.
- Backlog of $7.1B, of which $1.3B to be executed in Q4 2022 and $3.2B in 2023.
- Order intake was $1.0B in the quarter, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 0.7.
- "We continue to expect that revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in 2022 will be broadly in line with 2021. We anticipate that revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in 2023 will be higher than 2022, with a weighting towards the second half."
