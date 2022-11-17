Bionomics slides on pricing ADS offering at $7.80
Nov. 17, 2022 3:11 AM ETBionomics Limited (BNOX), BNOEFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) shares are down 8.2% after-hours after the firm has priced an underwritten follow-on offering in the United States of 641,026 American Depositary Shares, each representing 180 ordinary shares of Bionomics, at a public offering price of $7.80/ADS, representing a 1.63% discount to the volume weighted average price for the 15 days recorded as on Nov.16 2022.
- All ADSs to be sold in the offering will be sold by Bionomics.
- Underwriters are granted an option to purchase up to an additional 96,153 ADSs at the public offering price.
- Gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be ~$5.0M.
- Offering is expected to close on or about 22 November 2022.
