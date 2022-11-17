Abu Dhabi Global Market, Rackspace Technology join hands to leverage cloud computing

Nov. 17, 2022 3:32 AM ETRackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Abu Dhabi Global Market located in UAE’s capital emirate entered partnership with Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) to collaborate on a number of strategic technology initiatives.
  • Through the integration, Rackspace Technology will support ADGM in its journey to leverage cloud computing and develop a comprehensive business data platform.
  • The move will enable ADGM to drive cost efficiencies and agility in IT operations as well as providing a modern, secure technology footprint for the deployment of enhanced business services.
  • The ADGM unified data platform initiative will develop a central repository for all business data, enabling enhanced business insight and improved decision-making, as well as enabling the foundation for advanced analytics and AI.

