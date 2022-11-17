NetEase Non-GAAP EPADS of $1.61 beats by $0.56, revenue of $3.4B misses by $80M
Nov. 17, 2022 3:36 AM ETNetEase, Inc. (NTES)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- NetEase press release (NASDAQ:NTES): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $1.61 beats by $0.56.
- Revenue of $3.4B (10.1% Y/Y) misses by $80M.
- Gross profit was $1.9B, an increase of 16.4% compared with the third quarter of 2021.
- Games and related value-added services net revenues were $2.6B, an increase of 9.1% compared with the third quarter of 2021.
- Youdao net revenues were $197.2M, an increase of 1.1% compared with the third quarter of 2021.
- Cloud Music net revenues were $331.4M, an increase of 22.5% compared with the third quarter of 2021.
- Innovative businesses and others net revenues were $276.7M, an increase of 13.6% compared with the third quarter of 2021.
