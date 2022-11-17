Tenaya Therapeutics stock slides 19.4% on pricing ~$75M securities offering

Nov. 17, 2022 3:50 AM ETTenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (TNYA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) shares are down 19.4% after-hours after the firm has priced its underwritten public offering of 22,613,307 shares of its common stock at a price of $2.60/share and, to certain investors in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 6,236,693 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.599/pre-funded warrant.
  • All of the securities are to be sold by Tenaya.
  • Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,327,500 shares of its common stock.
  • Tenaya expects to receive total gross proceeds of ~$75M.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about November 21, 2022.

