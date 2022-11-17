Biodesix prices upsized $35.1M stock offering
Nov. 17, 2022 3:53 AM ETBiodesix, Inc. (BDSX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) has priced an underwritten public offering of 30.5M shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $1.15/share (previous $30M).
- The gross proceeds to Biodesix from the offering are expected to be $35.1M.
- Offering is expected to close on November 21, 2022.
- Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,575,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price
- All of the shares of common stock in the offering will be sold by Biodesix.
Comments