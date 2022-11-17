Biodesix prices upsized $35.1M stock offering

Nov. 17, 2022 3:53 AM ETBiodesix, Inc. (BDSX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) has priced an underwritten public offering of 30.5M shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $1.15/share (previous $30M).
  • The gross proceeds to Biodesix from the offering are expected to be $35.1M.
  • Offering is expected to close on November 21, 2022.
  • Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,575,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price
  • All of the shares of common stock in the offering will be sold by Biodesix.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.