European markets mixed as investors monitor geopolitics, UK budget

London -0.34%.

Germany +0.55%.

France -0.03%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 higher at 0.07%, with most sectors in the green at the market open. Autos led gains while mining stocks led losses.

Switzerland October trade balance CHF 4.14 billion vs CHF 4.00 billion prior.

Heads up: In the U.K, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will announce his latest fiscal statement on Thursday which is expected to contain billions of pounds’ worth of spending cuts and tax hikes.

Global markets are watching developments in Ukraine as the fallout from a missile hitting Polish territory continues. NATO said it was likely that Ukrainian air defenses were trying to intercept Russian missiles when the incident happened on Tuesday evening.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than two basis point to 3.72%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 1.99%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 3.14%.