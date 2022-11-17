Reliq inks contract with 15 skilled nursing facilities in California
Nov. 17, 2022 4:27 AM ETReliq Health Technologies Inc. (RQHTF), RHT:CABy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Reliq Health Technologies (OTCPK:RQHTF) said it signed a contract with a network of 15 Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) in California.
- The contract is expected to add 1,000 new patients per month to Reliq's iUGO Care platform beginning in 2023, the company said in a press release on Thursday.
- "Reliq will be providing our iUGO Care Transitional Care Management (TCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioural Health Integration (BHI) solutions to help improve post-discharge health outcomes and reduce readmissions, while also generating new revenue streams for the facilities," said Reliq CEO Lisa Crossley.
- Crossley added that the Company will provide TCM to newly discharged patients at $60 per patient, with recurring revenue from RPM, CCM and BHI of $65/patient per month, at 75% gross margin.
