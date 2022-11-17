Ormat slumps 9% as stockholder Orix prices offering to sell $337.5M shares
Nov. 17, 2022 5:22 AM ETOrmat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) said a secondary offering of 3.75M common shares on behalf of Orix was priced at $90 per share.
- Ormat added that it is not offering any of its common stock in the offering for its own account and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of these shares by the selling stockholder.
- The gross proceeds from 3.75M shares is expected to be $337.5M.
- The underwriters will have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 562.5K shares from Orix.
- The offering is expected to close on Nov. 21.
- ORA -9.34% to $90.85 premarket Nov. 17
