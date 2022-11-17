Pfizer, BioNTech start trial of next-gen COVID-19 vaccine for broader protection

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) said they started a phase 1 trial of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine which aims to enhance SARS-CoV-2 T cell responses and potentially broaden protection against COVID-19.

The candidate, BNT162b4, consists of a T cell antigen mRNA encoding for novel coronavirus non-spike proteins which are highly conserved across a broad range of SARS-CoV-2 variants and will be evaluated in combination with the companies' Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

The companies added that these non-spike proteins were chosen based on BioNTech's proprietary target prioritization platform and were designed into a vaccine candidate with the purpose of broadening T cell immunity and potentially extending durability of protection against COVID.

BNT162b4 will be evaluated in a U.S.-based trial enrolling ~180 healthy people aged between 18 years and 55 years, who have received at least three doses of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine.

The trial study will explore different dose levels of BNT162b4 given in combination with a 30-µg dose of the companies' Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine and will be compared to the administration of a 30-µg dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID vaccine as a booster.

This study is part of the companies' efforts to develop multiple vaccines with the aim of delivering a potential pan COVID-19 vaccine.

