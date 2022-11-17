Eurozone inflation rate highest on record amid surging energy prices and euro weakness

  • The Eurozone consumer price inflation was revised slightly down to 10.6 percent y/y in October 2022 from a preliminary estimate of 10.7 percent.
  • Still, the rate was the highest on record and well above the European Central Bank's target of 2.0 percent, amid surging energy prices and euro weakness.
  • The data kept pressure on ECB policymakers to continue raising rates despite signs of economic downturn.
  • The annual core inflation, which excludes volatile prices of energy, food, alcohol & tobacco, climbed to 5.0 percent in October, also the highest on record.
