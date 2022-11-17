Dole Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.04, revenue of $2.27B misses by $60M, reaffirms FY revenue guidance

Nov. 17, 2022
  • Dole press release (NYSE:DOLE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $2.27B (+17.0% Y/Y) misses by $60M.

  • Outlook fiscal year 2022: 

  • Reaffirms Revenue guidance in the range of $9.1 billion to $9.4 billion vs consensus of $9.39B 

  • Adjusted EBITDA at the lower end of the range of $330.0 million to $350.0 million
  • Capital Expenditures of approximately $95.0 million (reflects a reduction from $110.0 million)
  • Interest Expense of approximately $60.0 million
  • Adjusted Effective tax rate in the range of 23% to 25%

