Dole Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.04, revenue of $2.27B misses by $60M, reaffirms FY revenue guidance
Nov. 17, 2022 6:07 AM ETDole plc (DOLE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Dole press release (NYSE:DOLE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $2.27B (+17.0% Y/Y) misses by $60M.
Outlook fiscal year 2022:
Reaffirms Revenue guidance in the range of $9.1 billion to $9.4 billion vs consensus of $9.39B
- Adjusted EBITDA at the lower end of the range of $330.0 million to $350.0 million
- Capital Expenditures of approximately $95.0 million (reflects a reduction from $110.0 million)
- Interest Expense of approximately $60.0 million
- Adjusted Effective tax rate in the range of 23% to 25%
