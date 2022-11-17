Goldman Sachs boosts terminal Fed rate forecast, still sees no recession

Inflation will see sharp drop next year, giving the U.S. just a one-in-three chance of a recession, but that won't translate into a dovish Fed, Goldman Sachs says.

"The US should narrowly avoid recession as core PCE inflation slows from 5% now to 3% in late 2023 with a 1/2pp rise in the unemployment rate," chief economist Jan Hatzius wrote in a note. "To keep growth below potential amidst stronger real income growth, we now see the Fed hiking another 125bp to a peak of 5-5.25%. We don’t expect cuts in 2023."

"How can core inflation fall so much with such a small employment hit? The reason, we think, is that this cycle is different from prior high-inflation periods."

"First, post-pandemic labor market overheating showed up not in excessive employment but in unprecedented job openings, which are much less painful to unwind," Hatzius said. "Second, the disinflationary impact of the recent normalization in supply chains and rental housing markets still has a long way to go. And third, long-term inflation expectations remain well-anchored."

"One might assume that our relatively optimistic inflation forecast translates into a relatively dovish Fed call," Hatzius said. "But that assumption would be wrong."

Even "under our relatively optimistic inflation forecast, additional rate hikes of at least as much as markets are now pricing are likely required to keep the labor market adjustment going," he added. "Following the FCI easing over the past month, we now expect an additional 125bp of Fed rate hikes (vs. 100bp previously) with a downshift in the hiking pace to 50bp in December, and three smaller 25bp hikes in February, March, and now also May."

Goldman estimates a 35% chance of a recession in the next 12 months, compared with a consensus of 65%.

"Why is our recession probability - while more than twice as high as the unconditional probability of entering recession in any given 12-month period - still clearly below 50%?" Hatzius said. "One immediate reason is that the incoming activity data are nowhere close to recessionary."

"The advance GDP report showed 2.6% (annualized) growth in Q3, nonfarm payrolls grew 261k in October, and there were 225k initial jobless claims in the week of November 5."

See why BlackRock isn't sold on a soft landing.