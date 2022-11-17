Astellas zolbetuximab shows survival benefit, meets main goal in gastric cancer trial

Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF) (OTCPK:ALPMY) said its medicine, in combination with mFOLFOX6, met the main goal of progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with gastric cancer in a phase 3 trial.

PFS is the time during/after treatment that a patient lives with the disease without it getting worse.

The study dubbed SPOTLIGHT, evaluated zolbetuximab in combination with mFOLFOX6 (a combination regimen of oxaliplatin, leucovorin and fluorouracil), compared to placebo plus mFOLFOX6 as a first-line therapy for patients with CLDN18.2-positive, HER2- negative, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer.

The trial enrolled 566 patients at 220 study locations in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Europe, South America and Asia.

The Japanese company said the trial met its main goal showing statistical significance in PFS for patients treated with zolbetuximab mFOLFOX6 combo compared to placebo plus mFOLFOX6.

In addition, the trial met a secondary goal of overall survival (OS), showing statistical significance for patients on the zolbetuximab combo, compared to the placebo combo.

The most frequent treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) in patients treated with zolbetuximab/mFOLFOX6 were nausea, vomiting, and decreased appetite, the company added.

"These topline results further support the role of CLDN18.2 as an emerging biomarker in gastric and GEJ cancer," said Ahsan Arozullah, senior vice president and head of development Therapeutic Areas, Astellas.

The company noted that zolbetuximab works by binding to CLDN18.2 on the cancer cell surface of gastric epithelial cells.

Astellas said that SPOTLIGHT and another phase 3 trial, dubbed GLOW, which is evaluating zolbetuximab plus capecitabine and oxaliplatin (CAPOX) compared to placebo plus CAPOX, are being carried out to get data for regulatory submissions in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other countries.