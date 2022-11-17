KBR JV wins engineering services contract

Nov. 17, 2022 6:12 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • KBR (NYSE:KBR) joint venture has won an optimization stage engineering services contract from BP Exploration (Shah Deniz).
  • SOCAR-KBR has been selected to support optimization and provide class-3 engineering services for the Shah Deniz compression project in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea.
  • The project is in early pre-FID stage and will be the first in the Caspian region to feature crewless operations.
  • Scope of the project also includes engineering to enable integration of the new platform to the existing system and provide shore power to reduce the carbon footprint in support of BP's net-zero targets.
  • KBR recently completed the initial assessment for the flagship project using their proprietary KMIT (KBR Maintenance Information Tool) to provide detailed estimates of timing and resourcing of maintenance.

