BrightView Non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 misses by $0.01, revenue of $723.4M misses by $1.44M
Nov. 17, 2022 6:19 AM ETBrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- BrightView press release (NYSE:BV): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $723.4M (+7.4% Y/Y) misses by $1.44M.
- For 1Q23, the company expects total revenue of $610M - $640M vs. consensus of $642.88M and Adjusted EBITDA of $38M - $44M.
- “We are pleased to report record revenues for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, anchored by land organic growth of 4.4%, exceeding our long-term plans and significantly outpacing industry growth. In addition, our accretive acquisitions continued to benefit our topline,” said Andrew Masterman, BrightView President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our results are powered by the hard work and dedication of our team members, and I am very thankful for their efforts. Looking ahead, we will continue to execute on our strategic plan to deliver another year of solid organic growth in fiscal 2023, while implementing initiatives to mitigate against externally driven headwinds and strengthen our profitability.”
