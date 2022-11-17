Investec Non-GAAP EPS of 32.90p, revenue of £604.78M

Nov. 17, 2022 6:28 AM ETInvestec Group (IVTJF), IVTJY, ITCFYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Investec press release (OTCPK:IVTJF): 1H Non-GAAP EPS of 32.90p.
  • Revenue of £604.78M (+31.5% Y/Y).
  • FY2023 guidance: Based on financial performance for 1H2023, current business momentum and the increased uncertainty captured in the updated macro-economic forecast for the second half of the financial year, the Group currently expects: Revenue to be underpinned by rising interest rates, book growth, and client activity; the cost to income ratio to remain within the Group target of <63%; Normalisation of expected credit loss impairment charges and consequent credit loss ratio increase towards the Group’s through-the-cycle range of 25-35bps; ROE to remain within the 12-16% Group target range.

