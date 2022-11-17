Alibaba Non-GAAP EPADS of $1.82 beats by $0.17, revenue of $29.12B misses by $490M
Nov. 17, 2022
- Alibaba press release (NYSE:BABA): Q2 Non-GAAP EPADS of $1.82 beats by $0.17.
- Revenue of $29.12B (+3.0% Y/Y) misses by $490M.
- “We delivered solid results this past quarter despite ongoing macro environment challenges, which is a testament to our resilient business model and unmatched customer value proposition,” said Daniel Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group. “The uncertainties of the global landscape have only reinforced our resolve to focus on building capacity that will yield sustainable, high-quality growth for our customers and our own business over the long term. The trust of our shareholders has enabled Alibaba's development over the past 23 years, and we are committed to improving shareholder return as we continue to strengthen the foundations for Alibaba’s future."
