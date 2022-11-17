Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures slip as attention turns to housing, Fed chatter

Stock index future fell Thursday as investors braced for a host of data points and Fed speakers.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.6% were down despite post-earnings gains from Cisco and Nvidia. S&P futures (SPX) -0.6% and Dow futures (INDU) -0.5% also moved down.

Rates are rebounding a bit. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is up 4 basis points to 3.73% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) is up 5 basis points to 4.38%. The dollar index (DXY) is up 0.5% after its recent sharp slide.

The 2s10s yield curve closed below -60bps on Wednesday for the first time since 1982. That "is concerning when you consider its historic accuracy as a leading indicator of recessions," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said.

October housing starts and building permits figures arrive before the bell. Economists expect start to drop to an annual rate 1.41M, with permits dipping to 1.512M with little impact yet from the recent slide in rates.

The Philly Fed index is out at the same time with the forecast for a rise to -6.2. Weekly initial jobless claims are also due with no change expected at 225K.

There's also a big slate of Fed speakers, kicking off with Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic before the bell. Governor Michelle Bowman speaks right before the start of trading. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester gives opening remarks at a financial stability conference. And Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks twice, moderating a morning panel and then at an afternoon keynote for the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce.

Among active stocks, Bath & Body Works (BBWI) is rallying sharply after boosting guidance.