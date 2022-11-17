Jumia Technologies AG reports Q3 results
Nov. 17, 2022
- Jumia Technologies AG press release (NYSE:JMIA): Q3 Revenue of $50.5M (+18.3% Y/Y).
- GMV increased 1.1% Y/Y to $240.7M. Quarterly Active Consumers reached 3.1 million, up 3% Y/Y. Orders reached 9.4 million, up 11% Y/Y.
- Gross Profit increased by 29% year-over-year.
- Operating loss decreased by 33% year-over-year.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss decreased by 13% year-over-year.
- Francis Dufay, Acting CEO of Jumia, stated: "We have a clear focus for the next chapter of our journey and are taking decisive action to support our path to profitability. We will bring more focus to the business, directing our efforts and resources to projects and activities that deliver tangible value to our consumers, sellers and broader ecosystem participants. We are also enforcing tighter cost discipline and driving efficiencies across the full structure, while enhancing the fundamentals of our core e-commerce business to drive usage growth."
