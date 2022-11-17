Logiq signs LOI to acquire PrivCo
Nov. 17, 2022 6:50 AM ETLogiq, Inc. (LGIQ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Logiq (OTCQX:LGIQ) has executed a non-binding letter of intent with a privately held operating company PrivCo, pursuant to which it will acquire the latter in a share exchange of newly issued Logiq shares for 100% of the shareholder interests of PrivCo.
- PrivCo will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and is expected to place executives in senior management positions.
- The preliminary confidential target valuation is between $225M and $300M.
- The transaction would be executed simultaneously with Logiq's (OTCQX:LGIQ) pending Abri de-SPAC deal whereby the confidential target acquisition would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Logiq (OTCQX:LGIQ).
- The transaction with PrivCo is expected to close not later than March 31, 2023. Properly structured, post-transaction the combined entity is expected to apply for Nasdaq or NYSE up-listing and complete a significant capital raise.
