Logiq signs LOI to acquire PrivCo

Nov. 17, 2022 6:50 AM ETLogiq, Inc. (LGIQ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Logiq (OTCQX:LGIQ) has executed a non-binding letter of intent with a privately held operating company PrivCo, pursuant to which it will acquire the latter in a share exchange of newly issued Logiq shares for 100% of the shareholder interests of PrivCo.
  • PrivCo will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and is expected to place executives in senior management positions.
  • The preliminary confidential target valuation is between $225M and $300M.
  • The transaction would be executed simultaneously with Logiq's (OTCQX:LGIQ) pending Abri de-SPAC deal whereby the confidential target acquisition would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Logiq (OTCQX:LGIQ).
  • The transaction with PrivCo is expected to close not later than March 31, 2023. Properly structured, post-transaction the combined entity is expected to apply for Nasdaq or NYSE up-listing and complete a significant capital raise.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.