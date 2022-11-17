BJ’s Wholesale Club Non-GAAP EPS of $0.99 beats by $0.15, revenue of $4.79B beats by $130M
Nov. 17, 2022 6:50 AM ETBJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- BJ’s Wholesale Club press release (NYSE:BJ): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.99 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $4.79B (+12.4% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
- Total comparable club sales increased by 9.7% year-over-year.
- Comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales, increased by 5.3% year-over-year.
- Membership fee income increased by 8.7% year-over-year to $99.M.
- Digitally enabled sales growth was 43.0% year-over-year.
- “We are optimistic about the outlook on our business given the sustained strength in our grocery business and our gains in market share,” said Laura Felice, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ-OLD). “We now expect fiscal year 2022 comparable club sales growth, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, to be in the 5.0% to 5.5% range. While we expect continued merchandise margin rate pressure, we also now expect fiscal year 2022 EPS to be in the $3.70 to $3.80 range. We remain confident that the strength of our core business and our intense focus on delivering value will continue to drive long-term growth.”
