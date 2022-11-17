Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) reported new data from a phase 2 trial of vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838) to treat relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).

The company said long-term open-label treatment with vidofludimus calcium was linked with a low rate of confirmed disability worsening over time, and compares favorably to historical trial data for currently available multiple sclerosis (MS) drugs.

The study, dubbed EMPhASIS, included a 24-week blinded main treatment period testing 10, 30 and 45 mg of vidofludimus calcium and placebo.

In Q3 2020, Immunic reported that the trial met both main and key secondary goals with high statistical significance.

The trial also includes an optional long-term open-label extension (OLE) phase running up to 9.5 years.

An interim analysis was done in October 2022, when 209 patients remained on treatment in the OLE phase, some of whom had received more than 180 continuous weeks (~4 years) of therapy with vidofludimus calcium.

During the 24-week main treatment period, 12-week and 24-week Confirmed Disability Worsening (12w/24wCDW) events occurred in 1.6% of people in the combined vidofludimus calcium treatment groups, compared to 3.7% in the placebo group.

The company said that in the OLE phase, the proportion of patients free from 12wCDW was 97.6% after 48 weeks and 94.5% after 96 weeks of IMU-838 therapy, compared to the start of the OLE phase.

Similar results were seen for 24wCDW and sustained CDW. The OLE phase also showed low relapse activity, according to the company.

Immunic President and CEO Daniel Vitt said, "only a few patients on continuous open-label treatment with vidofludimus calcium developed confirmed disability worsening events over a 2-year time frame, and those rates observed with vidofludimus calcium are on the lower end of those observed in historical trials with currently approved MS medications."

