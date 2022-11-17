Macy's beats consensus in Q3, raised FY2022 adjusted EPS outlook

Nov. 17, 2022 6:58 AM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Macy's press release (NYSE:M): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.33.
  • Revenue of $5.23B (-3.9% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • Shares +2.3% PM.
  • Comparable sales down 3.1% on an owned basis and down 2.7% on an owned-plus-licensed basis.
  • Inventories up 4% Y/Y, reflecting ongoing planning and supply chain discipline.
  • For FY2022, the company affirms net sales expectation of $24.34B to $24.58B vs. consensus of $24.48B; Adjusted diluted EPS expectation raised to $4.07 to $4.27 from $4 to $4.20 vs. consensus of $4.10.

