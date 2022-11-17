Kohl's Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.07, revenue of $4.28B beats by $220M, withdraws FY2022 outlook
Nov. 17, 2022 7:02 AM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Kohl's press release (NYSE:KSS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $4.28B (-7.0% Y/Y) beats by $220M.
- Comparable sales decrease 6.9%.
- Board has formed search committee to oversee the search for a new CEO while Tom Kingsbury has agreed to serve as Interim CEO during the transition period.
- Given the recent volatility in business trends, the significant macroeconomic headwinds, along with the unexpected CEO transition, the company will not be providing guidance for the fourth quarter, and therefore is withdrawing its prior full year 2022 guidance.
