BJ's Wholesale leans on grocery business in topping estimates

BJ'S Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) cruised past estimates with its Q3 earnings report.

Total revenue was up 12.4% to $4.79B during the quarter. Comparable club sales rose 9.7% year-over-year or up 5.3% after backing out gasoline sales. Membership fee income increased 8.7% to $99.5M.

The retailer reported adjusted EBITDA growth of 19.2% to $272.3M. Operating income was up 4.0% to $192M.

Merchandise gross margin rate, which excludes gasoline sales and membership fee income, decreased 30 basis points during the quarter. The margins were impacted by increased supply chain costs and investments in inflationary categories.

On the balance sheet, BJ's reduced its outstanding debt by $154.3M from the prior quarter to maintain a net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.9x.

"We are optimistic about the outlook on our business given the sustained strength in our grocery business and our gains in market share,” noted CFO Laura Felice.

Shares of BJ's Wholesale (BJ) traded flat on Thursday following the earnings update.