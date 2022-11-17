Children's Place Retail Stores Non-GAAP EPS of $3.33 misses by $0.40, revenue of $509.12M beats by $9.67M
Nov. 17, 2022 7:06 AM ETThe Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Children's Place Retail Stores press release (NASDAQ:PLCE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.33 misses by $0.40.
- Revenue of $509.12M (-8.8% Y/Y) beats by $9.67M.
- The company has reduced top and bottom-line expectations for the fourth quarter and the full year, due to the combination of an increasingly challenging macro-economic environment and continued supply chain cost pressure.
- Q4 Outlook: Net sales in the range of $460M to $470M vs. consensus of $480.09M; A low-teens percent decrease in comparable retail sales; Adjusted operating income in the range of 2.5% to 3.3% of net sales; Adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.50 to $0.75 vs. consensus of $2.34
- FY2022 Outlook: Net sales in the range of $1.713B to $1.723B vs. consensus of $1.72B; A low-double digit decrease in comparable retail sales; Adjusted operating income in the range of 4.7% to 4.8% of net sales; Adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $4.05 to $4.30 vs. consensus of $6.27.
