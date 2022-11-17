Destination XL GAAP EPS of $0.16 beats by $0.09, revenue of $129.7M beats by $8.01M

Nov. 17, 2022 7:08 AM ETDestination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Destination XL press release (NASDAQ:DXLG): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.16 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $129.7M (+6.8% Y/Y) beats by $8.01M.
  • "Based on sales results during the third quarter, we are raising our sales guidance for fiscal 2022 to a sales range of $535.0 million to $545.0 million (from a previous range of $520.0 million to $540.0 million) and increasing our guidance for Adjusted EBITDA margin to 12.5% to 13.5% for fiscal 2022 (from previous expectations of greater than 10%)."
  • Consensus revenue for FY2022 is $533.3M.

