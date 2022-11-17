Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) +7.4% in German trading Thursday after reporting better than expected Q4 results and providing a confident outlook about future industrial demand.

The company also proposed to raise its dividend from €4.00/share a year earlier to €4.25/share.

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) said Q4 profit rose to €2.7B ($2.81B) from €1.17B in the prior-year quarter on revenue that gained 18% Y/Y to €20.57B.

The company reported Q4 orders valued at €21.82B, 14% above the €19.07B for the year-earlier quarter, helped by strong demand for data centers and digital building services at its smart infrastructure unit, while digital industries were lifted by larger software contracts.

Analyst consensus had forecast Q4 net profit at €2.55B, revenue at €19.3B, and orders at €19.89B.

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) said revenues rose across all its industrial businesses, led by double-digit growth at its digital industries and smart infrastructure divisions.

Order backlog at the end of Q3 rose 17% Y/Y to a record €102B ($105.7B).

"We are confident to continue a strong business trajectory in the 2023 business year," CEO Roland Busch said. "We don't see any softening of demand regarding the conversion of our backlog into revenue."

Siemens' (OTCPK:SIEGY) stock price return shows a 27% YTD loss as well as a 27% decline during the past year.