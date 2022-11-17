Macy’s (NYSE:M) stock rose sharply in premarket trading on Thursday after posting a comfortable earnings beat for the third quarter.

The retailer notched $0.52 in earnings per share, more than doubling the expectation on Wall Street, while narrowly exceeding revenue estimates as well. Management credited supply chain management for the performance, as inventories rose only 4% versus 2021, well below many of its peers.

Additionally, strong comparable sales at Bloomingdale’s helped offset declining trends at the core macy’s operation. Overall, owned plus licensed comparable sales fell 2.7%, better than the -4.27% consensus expectation.

“In the third quarter, we achieved solid top line results and a strong beat to our bottom line guidance,” CEO Jeff Gennette commented. “We know the consumer is under increasing pressure and has choices on where to spend. As a leading gifting destination with fresh inventory across the value spectrum, we are ready to meet our customers’ needs this holiday season.”

For the full-year, management reaffirmed sales targets between $24.34B and $24.58B, in-line with the analyst consensus of $24.48B. Meanwhile, forecasts for adjusted diluted EPS were hiked to a range of $4.07 to $4.27 from a prior $4.00 to $4.20 guide. The new guidance also suggests upside to the analysts consensus of $4.10.

Shares of the New York-based retailer rose 7% in pre-market trading shortly after releasing the results.