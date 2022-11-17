Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shares slipped in premarket trading on Thursday as the Chinese tech giant reported third-quarter revenue that fell short of expectations, impacted by the weakening Chinese economy.

For the period ending September 30, Alibaba (BABA) generated $29.12B in revenue, up 3% year-over-year, falling short of the $29.61B that analysts were expecting.

China commerce accounted for $18.93B (RMB135.431B), down 1% year-over-year. Conversely, international commerce rose 4% year-over-year to at $2.2B (RMB15.747).

Alibaba's cloud unit, which the company has worked to boost, generated 4% year-over-year growth to $2.9B (RMB15.747) in the quarter.

In a statement, Alibaba (BABA) Chairman and Chief Executive Daniel Zhang said the results were "solid" despite the ongoing challenges.

"The uncertainties of the global landscape have only reinforced our resolve to focus on building capacity that will yield sustainable, high-quality growth for our customers and our own business over the long term," Zhang added.

Alibaba's (BABA) shortfall also hit other Chinese tech stocks, as Baidu (BIDU), Bilibili (BILI), JD.com (JD) and Pinduoduo (PDD) saw modest declines in premarket.

Baidu (BIDU) is slated to report third-quarter results on November 22 and analysts expect the company will earn $2.21 per share on $4.5B in revenue.

Alibaba (BABA) will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. EST to discuss the results.

Earlier this week, Alibaba (BABA) and other Chinese tech companies saw their shares get a boost following reports that U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held constructive talks at the G20 summit.