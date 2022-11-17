Kiora begins dosing in early-stage trial of KIO-301 for vision loss disorder
Nov. 17, 2022 7:23 AM ETKiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KPRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) said the the first patient was dosed in a phase 1b trial of KIO-301, which aims to restore vision loss in patients with Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP).
- RP is a rare, inherited genetic eye disorder resulting in degeneration of the retinal photoreceptors (rods and cones) and can lead to vision loss.
- The study, dubbed ABACUS, will enroll six patients, evaluating 12 eyes. The first group of three patients will include people with no or bare light perception due to the progression of RP, while the second group will include patients who are able to detect hand motion and count fingers.
- Kiora noted that KIO-301 is a visible light-sensitive small molecule that acts as a reversible 'photoswitch' which is aimed to restore the eyes' ability to perceive and interpret light.
- KPRX -10% to $5.31 premarket Nov. 17
