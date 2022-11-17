Wabtec to acquire Super Metal

Nov. 17, 2022 7:23 AM ETWestinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) has agreed to acquire Super Metal, a supplier of automated vehicles and equipment solutions that support rail operations.
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Super Metal supplies diverse automated vehicles and maintenance equipment that include vehicles for rail and tie maintenance, as well as railcar movers. The company also specializes in machining, services, development, and project execution for day-to-day operations of railroads throughout Brazil.
  • This acquisition complements Wabtec's (WAB) Nordco acquisition and accelerates its strategy to expand into international markets.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.