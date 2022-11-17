Wabtec to acquire Super Metal
Nov. 17, 2022 7:23 AM ETWestinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) has agreed to acquire Super Metal, a supplier of automated vehicles and equipment solutions that support rail operations.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Super Metal supplies diverse automated vehicles and maintenance equipment that include vehicles for rail and tie maintenance, as well as railcar movers. The company also specializes in machining, services, development, and project execution for day-to-day operations of railroads throughout Brazil.
- This acquisition complements Wabtec's (WAB) Nordco acquisition and accelerates its strategy to expand into international markets.
