Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) shares sailed lower after a double-downgrade from Credit Suisse on Thursday.

In addition to warning on downside risk to 2023 EBITDA guidance amid higher costs and the elevated debt of the operator, the analysis suggested better options exist within the industry. The confluence of these dynamics fueled a double-downgrade from a Buy-equivalent to Sell-equivalent rating.

“The valuation premium versus peers is likely unsustainable,” the downgrade stated.

Royal Caribbean Cruise (NYSE:RCL) was cited as the preferred name in the space, while Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) is also seen as trading at a significant discount to Norwegian, “a spread that is unlikely to continue”, in the bank’s view. Credit Suisse’s analysts lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) to $14 from $20 alongside the double-downgrade.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) fell 4.95% in premarket trading on Thursday.

